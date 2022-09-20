Bellway (LON:BWY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,345.61

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,345.61 ($28.34) and traded as low as GBX 1,985.50 ($23.99). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 1,993 ($24.08), with a volume of 993,087 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BWY. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,040 ($36.73) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,289 ($39.74) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,230 ($39.03) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bellway to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 4,230 ($51.11) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bellway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,337 ($40.32).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,210.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,345.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 598.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

