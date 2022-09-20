Berry (BERRY) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week

Berry (BERRY) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Berry coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Berry has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Berry has a market cap of $7.49 million and approximately $352,969.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18,869.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00061744 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007379 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010790 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00065350 BTC.

About Berry

BERRY is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. Berry’s official website is sbpglobal.io. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

