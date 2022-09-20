B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Stake Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,042 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.64% of B&G Foods worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in B&G Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,825,000 after purchasing an additional 90,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,450,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,646,000 after buying an additional 226,042 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,393,000 after acquiring an additional 57,780 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

B&G Foods Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGS. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on B&G Foods to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

B&G Foods stock opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $34.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.29.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.51 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 322.03%.

B&G Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.