BIDR (BIDR) Price Down 0.3% This Week

BIDR (BIDR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.06 million and approximately $18.75 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BIDR has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BIDR Profile

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 645,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com.

Buying and Selling BIDR

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

