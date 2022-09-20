BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BigCommerce news, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $237,599.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 103,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 13,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $237,599.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 103,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,874.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,041 shares of company stock worth $4,747,146 in the last three months. 12.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BigCommerce Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $16.35 on Tuesday. BigCommerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.64.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 62.59% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

See Also

