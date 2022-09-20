BiLira Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $12.87 Million (TRYB)

BiLira (TRYB) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, BiLira has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One BiLira coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0538 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BiLira has a total market cap of $12.87 million and $318,256.00 worth of BiLira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BiLira

BiLira launched on July 19th, 2019. BiLira’s total supply is 239,108,455 coins. BiLira’s official Twitter account is @BiLira_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BiLira’s official website is www.bilira.co.

Buying and Selling BiLira

According to CryptoCompare, “The BiLira token is a full-reserve stable cryptocurrency that is built on the blockchain network, issued and managed by the BiLira organization, backed by the Turkish Lira and collateralized 1: 1, secure and compatible with ERC-20 token standards. The BiLira organization is a joint stock company incorporated under the Turkish law with a vision to enhance the access of Turkish citizens to the decentralized and peer-to-peer (P2P) global financial network through the use of its price stable cryptographic token. The BiLira tokens can be created (minted) at the time of deposit, issued upon identity verification, redeemed (burned) for fiat money and transferred on the network using the BiLira platform. BiLira is responsible for establishing stablecoin gateways, created and maintained by licensed and compliant network members, in order to offer fiat connectivity to certain exchanges. The governance and smart contracts will also be provided by the BiLira organization to enable issuing network members to mint BiLira for customers who may then use them to invest in crypto assets or manage risk exposure on supporting crypto exchanges.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiLira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiLira should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BiLira using one of the exchanges listed above.

