Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Bora Chung Sells 9,921 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) insider Bora Chung sold 9,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.09, for a total transaction of $1,608,094.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Friday, July 15th, Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $1,072,662.10.

Bill.com Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $144.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BILL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.45.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.