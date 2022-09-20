Binamon Market Cap Tops $1.74 Million (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Binamon has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $98,829.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binamon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Binamon has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004792 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000391 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00030099 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

BMON is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2021. Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binamon is binamon.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Binamon is a metaverse of digital monsters that live on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which allows millions of people to join the NFT and blockchain-based gaming world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binamon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binamon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binamon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

