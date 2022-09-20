BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BioLineRx to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

NASDAQ BLRX opened at $1.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.83. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 25.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter worth $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BioLineRx by 377.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLineRx by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

