BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Holdings Lowered by American Trust

American Trust reduced its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 435.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.1% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 337.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.48. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.73 and a 52-week high of $97.76.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $285,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,259,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $285,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,259,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 6,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $599,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,742.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,126. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.86.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

