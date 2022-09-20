BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMRN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,582,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 372.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,498 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,253,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,310,000 after purchasing an additional 882,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total value of $286,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 7,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $656,661.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,726 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,940 shares of company stock worth $2,873,126. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BMRN opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $97.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 337.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

