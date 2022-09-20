Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.45

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.45 and traded as low as $3.42. Biomerica shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 23,979 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of -0.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Biomerica by 6.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after buying an additional 67,268 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biomerica during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

