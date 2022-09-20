Bionomics Limited Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($3.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:BNOX)

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Bionomics in a report issued on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($3.26) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.94). The consensus estimate for Bionomics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share.
Bionomics Stock Performance
BNOX opened at $7.19 on Monday. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Bionomics
Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bionomics (BNOX)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.