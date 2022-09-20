Bionomics Limited Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($3.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:BNOX)

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Bionomics in a report issued on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now expects that the company will earn ($3.26) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.94). The consensus estimate for Bionomics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.49) per share.

BNOX opened at $7.19 on Monday. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 161,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 2.89% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

