Bismuth (BIS) Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last Week

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bismuth has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. Bismuth has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $1,919.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005212 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018577 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bismuth

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat.On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms.By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

