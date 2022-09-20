Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.00 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $373.07 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $21.30 or 0.00112020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00286851 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00072615 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

