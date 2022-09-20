Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $21.60 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $109.00 million and $21.60 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be purchased for $8.93 or 0.00046881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00122737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,081.76 or 1.00139847 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002330 BTC.

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. It launched on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) was launched on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) on Dec. 13, 2020. It is collateralized by Bitcoin’s (BTC) hashrate, with each token representing 0.1 TH/s of Bitcoin mining power at an efficiency of 60 W/TH. As such, miners contribute their computational power to the platform in exchange for newly minted BTCST tokens. BTCST’s goal is to bridge liquidity to Bitcoin’s mining market. This will allow users to get exposure to mining rewards and hashpower of any size, at a low cost. The ultimate goal of the app is to increase the liquidity and efficiency of mining power markets. BTCST is a token collateralized by real Bitcoin mining power; by staking BTCST, holders can receive daily Bitcoin contributions that correspond to the staked mining power. As such, BTCST allows users to mine Bitcoin from inside the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. BTCST tokens can only be issued when eligible miners choose to standardize and tokenize Bitcoin hashrate. This is why the project hasn’t had any private or public sale events. The total supply cap is determined by the sum of all BTCST tokens staked on the app. BTCST is based on the BEP-20 standard. Snapshots of user balances and total pool balances are taken each hour in order to calculate user rewards. Each pool’s annual percentage yield (APY) and total balance are updated in real-time, and tokens can only be staked in one pool at a time. Users are allowed to unstake their funds at any time and participate in any of the other available pools. BTCST is a cloud mining platform deployed on the Binance Smart Chain. It offers daily payouts that are executed by a decentralized application (DApp). Telegram | GitHub | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

