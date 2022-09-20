BitcoinPoS (BPS) Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. BitcoinPoS has a market capitalization of $388,646.77 and approximately $92.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0666 or 0.00000348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00088691 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00075934 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00020650 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031721 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007835 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000271 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) uses the hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 6,050,324 coins and its circulating supply is 5,838,870 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

