BitcoinZ Market Capitalization Hits $2.75 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $2.75 million and approximately $45,742.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00287189 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00111404 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00072233 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003501 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 11,603,584,879 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinZ’s official website is getbtcz.com. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

