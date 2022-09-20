Bitcoiva (BCA) Price Tops $11.73 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $188.18 million and $166,764.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000091 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

