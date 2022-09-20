Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.17.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

Black Knight Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $67.06 on Thursday. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Knight

About Black Knight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Black Knight by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 15.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Black Knight by 72.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

