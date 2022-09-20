Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.17.
Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.
Black Knight Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $67.06 on Thursday. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $84.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Knight
About Black Knight
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.
