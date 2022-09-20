Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

BSM opened at $15.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 60.34% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.37%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.27 per share, with a total value of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,168,405.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $406,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,223,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,168,405.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,168,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,303,378.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,500. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $77,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 15.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

