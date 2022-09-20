Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of BX stock opened at $95.15 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.07.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
