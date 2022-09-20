Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.7% during the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 5,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 2,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of BX stock opened at $95.15 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.07.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.70%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

