Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Receives $16.63 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 223,800 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $2,511,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,402,243 shares in the company, valued at $543,073,166.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock worth $31,406,162. 31.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth $61,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 165.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 997,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after buying an additional 622,451 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $3,493,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $587,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

OWL opened at $11.00 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.