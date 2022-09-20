bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) PT Raised to $10.00 at Raymond James

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 68.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLUE. Barclays raised bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

bluebird bio Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.70. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Insider Activity

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,141.34% and a negative return on equity of 130.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $95,723.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,905.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 21,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $95,723.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,905.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Cole sold 7,448 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,696.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 203,740 shares in the company, valued at $894,418.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,805 shares of company stock valued at $213,636 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On bluebird bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLUE. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 72.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,151,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,534,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in bluebird bio by 198.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,810,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after buying an additional 1,870,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the second quarter worth $3,375,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 916,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 656,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in bluebird bio by 513.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 581,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

