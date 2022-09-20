Bluzelle (BLZ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.63 Million

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Bluzelle has a total market cap of $27.63 million and $6.47 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for about $0.0810 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00122737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005248 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00878268 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Bluzelle Profile

Bluzelle launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,999,974 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases.Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

