BMS Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 492 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.3% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 68.8% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.7% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 38,104 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,934,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.4% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,601 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.68.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.36.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

