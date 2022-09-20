BMS Financial Advisors LLC Buys 226 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,491 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $193.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.32. The stock has a market cap of $365.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

