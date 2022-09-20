BMS Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 360 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 0.5% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Stock Up 0.3 %

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $308.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.36 and its 200 day moving average is $160.44. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.