BNK Banking Co. Limited (ASX:BBC) Insider Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng Buys 22,213 Shares

BNK Banking Co. Limited (ASX:BBC – Get Rating) insider Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng acquired 22,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,883.54 ($9,009.47).

Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Kar Wing (Calvin) Ng acquired 11,000 shares of BNK Banking stock.

BNK Banking Stock Performance

BNK Banking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, July 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 35.23%.

BNK Banking Company Profile

BNK Banking Corporation Limited provides various retail banking products and services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Banking and Aggregation segments. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, term deposits, and business accounts; and provides home, personal, car, and business loans under the Goldfields Money and Better Choice Home Loans brands to its retail and small business customers.

