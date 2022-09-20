Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Receives $112.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.90.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.88 per share, with a total value of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,953.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boot Barn news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $508,112.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.88 per share, for a total transaction of $283,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,953.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 408.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

BOOT opened at $65.15 on Thursday. Boot Barn has a one year low of $58.51 and a one year high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.91.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

