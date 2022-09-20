Bounty0x Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (BNTY)

Bounty0x (BNTY) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $170,362.84 and approximately $11,192.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00120105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00873491 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bounty0x is www.bitmex.com.

Bounty0x Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks.Bounty0x aims to offer an easy and safe way for businesses to hold cryptocurrency bounties and hire bounty hunters to complete tasks.BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

