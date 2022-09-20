Bread (BRD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.00

Bread (BRD) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 20th. Bread has a total market capitalization of $688,327.50 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bread has traded up 90.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,001.07 or 1.00059464 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00060307 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007284 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010722 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00063896 BTC.

About Bread

BRD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins. Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bread’s official website is BRD.com .

Buying and Selling Bread

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. Facebook | Instagram | YouTube “

