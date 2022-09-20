Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $54.00

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 54.28 ($0.66), with a volume of 4310338 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.60 ($0.68).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BREE. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 78 ($0.94) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Breedon Group from GBX 100 ($1.21) to GBX 80 ($0.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

Breedon Group Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 63.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 69.98. The firm has a market cap of £916.51 million and a PE ratio of 943.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Breedon Group Cuts Dividend

About Breedon Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

