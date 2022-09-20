Bridges Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $145.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.50 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.47.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

