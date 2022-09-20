Bridges Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:T opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.18. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

