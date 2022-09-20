Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. HSBC upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.8 %

In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO opened at $59.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.74. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $259.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

