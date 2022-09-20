Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $229,000 Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.