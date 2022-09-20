Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $5.07 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 110,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 38,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 377,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,926,000 after purchasing an additional 24,537 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 107,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 246,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 86,773 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $86.64 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $219.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

