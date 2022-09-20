Bridges Investment Management Inc. Has $774,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Tyson Foods to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TSN opened at $72.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

