Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,450,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,188,663,000 after buying an additional 160,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,233,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $660,678,000 after buying an additional 86,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $658,429,000 after purchasing an additional 460,615 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,108,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,986,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $164.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

