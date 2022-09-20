Bridges Investment Management Inc. Purchases 736 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HSY. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HSY opened at $222.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.08. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HSY. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $1,102,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,810,571.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $1,102,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,810,571.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,538 shares of company stock worth $191,962,935 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

