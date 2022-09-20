Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,263 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 5,378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.8% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.1% during the second quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

COST opened at $506.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $529.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $520.60. The company has a market capitalization of $224.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

