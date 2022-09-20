Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 133 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $34,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $170.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

