Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,843 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BP. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BP. StockNews.com raised shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of BP from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 430 ($5.20) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.16.

BP stock opened at $30.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.13. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $99.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.99. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.57%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

