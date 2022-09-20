British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 557.50 ($6.74).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($8.46) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th.

BLND stock opened at GBX 407.90 ($4.93) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 398.16. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 394.30 ($4.76) and a 52 week high of GBX 563.80 ($6.81). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 452.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 487.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23.

In other British Land news, insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.35) per share, with a total value of £14,898.09 ($18,001.56). In other news, insider Irvinder Goodhew bought 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 450 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £14,395.50 ($17,394.27). Also, insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 3,363 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 443 ($5.35) per share, for a total transaction of £14,898.09 ($18,001.56). Insiders acquired 6,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,254 over the last 90 days.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

