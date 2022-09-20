Brokerages Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price at $125.80

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.30.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.3 %
Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $76.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,095,399,000 after buying an additional 316,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after buying an additional 3,358,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.
