Brokerages Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Target Price at $125.80

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, twenty have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $125.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.3 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $76.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,095,399,000 after buying an additional 316,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,757,811,000 after buying an additional 3,358,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

