Brokerages Set BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Target Price at $781.50

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $781.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

NYSE:BLK opened at $634.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock has a one year low of $575.60 and a one year high of $973.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $670.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $667.50.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in BlackRock by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 60,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,358,000 after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in BlackRock by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 977 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

