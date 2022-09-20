Brokerages Set Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Target Price at $13.40

Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CADNF. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Cascades Price Performance

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. Cascades has a 52-week low of $6.65 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

