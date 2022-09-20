Brokerages Set CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target at $17.34

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.34.

CNHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 167,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 3.8 %

CNHI stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.