Brokerages Set Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Target Price at $40.64

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.27.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Corning Trading Up 1.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Corning by 589.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GLW opened at $32.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90. Corning has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corning will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

